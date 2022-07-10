Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,520 Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 143,554 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
