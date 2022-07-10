Diligent Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 495 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DE opened at $304.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average of $371.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
