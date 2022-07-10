Diligent Investors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,808,000.

SCHO stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

