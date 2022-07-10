Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

DCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.