DMG Group LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DMG Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.85.

NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.87. The company has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

