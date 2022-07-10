DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 73,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.90 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

