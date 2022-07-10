Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $73.50 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

