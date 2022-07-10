Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.