Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

