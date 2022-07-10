Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ stock opened at $401.35 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.66.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

