DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

