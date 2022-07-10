Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,933,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.91 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

