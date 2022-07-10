Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.59. Approximately 12,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 968,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,267,620 shares in the company, valued at $66,638,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,125 shares of company stock worth $5,206,839.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

