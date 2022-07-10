Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Eastern has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $570,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

