Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average is $178.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

