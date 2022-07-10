Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

NYSE:ECL opened at $155.61 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

