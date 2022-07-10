Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

