Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $330.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

