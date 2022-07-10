EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQBBF. Barclays began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.75.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $20.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

