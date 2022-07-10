ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Down 5.6%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 6,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.