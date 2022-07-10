ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Down 5.6%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 6,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

