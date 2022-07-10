Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

