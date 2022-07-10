Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Scotiabank

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC EXMGF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

