Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Scotiabank

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC EXMGF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
Excelsior Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Excelsior Mining (EXMGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.