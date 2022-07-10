Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,010. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.