Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $315.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.99 and its 200 day moving average is $353.58. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

