Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.56.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

