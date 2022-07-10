Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.17.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

