Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day moving average is $246.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

