FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

