FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
