Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.