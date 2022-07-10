Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 212 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

