Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 656 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $71.18 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

