Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 375 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at 31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 48.78.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 70.41.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

