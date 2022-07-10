Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

