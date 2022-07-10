Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

