Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

PNR stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

