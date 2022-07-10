Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

