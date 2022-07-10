Financial Contrast: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) vs. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Solid Power alerts:

This table compares Solid Power and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 392.46 $18.09 million N/A N/A Evercel $45.08 million 1.12 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evercel.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Solid Power beats Evercel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.