First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 316 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $94.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

