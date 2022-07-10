First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,577 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

BBY opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,061. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

