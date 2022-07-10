First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 479 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,739 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

EA opened at $125.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

