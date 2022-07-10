First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 540 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.