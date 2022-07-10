First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 746 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

