First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 9,280 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

