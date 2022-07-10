First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 61,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $230.49 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average of $225.97.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

