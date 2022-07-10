First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OKE opened at $56.82 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

