First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,507,448.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 453,029 shares of company stock worth $64,402,695. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

