First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,512 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $404.53 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.78 and its 200 day moving average is $517.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

