First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,311 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

