First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,452 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its position in McKesson by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $331.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.81.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

