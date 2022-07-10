First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.15 and its 200 day moving average is $435.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

